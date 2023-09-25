Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

