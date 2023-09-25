Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $185.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

