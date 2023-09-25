Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $151.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.