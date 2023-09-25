Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average is $372.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

