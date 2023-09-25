Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 249 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.