Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.