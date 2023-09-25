PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $80.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.75.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

