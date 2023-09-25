Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 7,490 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.5% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 193,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after acquiring an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

