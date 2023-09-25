Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.74.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

