Perpetual Ltd Buys 13,097 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

