Perpetual Ltd Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.