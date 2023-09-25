Perpetual Ltd Has $465,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

