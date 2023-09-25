Perpetual Ltd Invests $675,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,620,619 shares of company stock valued at $49,321,222. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

