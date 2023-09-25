Perpetual Ltd Purchases 543 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $201.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.71. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $200.87 and a 12 month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.22.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

