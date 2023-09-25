Perpetual Ltd Sells 119,974 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 119,974 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $241,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,444. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

