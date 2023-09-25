Perpetual Ltd Sells 12,835 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,140.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,896,000 after buying an additional 203,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.