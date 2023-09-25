Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,860 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

