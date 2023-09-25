Peterson Wealth Services Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

