Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Financial Comparison

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 0 11 10 0 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 218.58%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

This table compares Pixelworks and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 0.91 -$16.03 million ($0.40) -2.83 NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 3.84 $2.79 billion $10.57 18.62

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -37.69% -47.84% -20.90% NXP Semiconductors 21.04% 42.95% 14.32%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Pixelworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

