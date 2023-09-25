Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

PLUG opened at $7.43 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 672,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,519 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

