Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $785,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.22.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

