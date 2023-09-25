Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $317.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

