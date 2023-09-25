Prologis, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

