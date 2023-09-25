Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Critical Survey

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -35.59% -32.35% Voyager Therapeutics N/A 69.09% 38.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.94) -0.29 Voyager Therapeutics $194.87 million 1.71 -$46.41 million $2.27 3.35

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Protara Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Protara Therapeutics and Voyager Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,237.21%. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.68%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company develops research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; and Novartis Pharma, A.G. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

