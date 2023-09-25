PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

