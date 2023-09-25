Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Issued By William Blair

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $435.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.63. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

