Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $413.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.13. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

