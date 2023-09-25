Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Guidewire Software, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Guidewire Software in a report released on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of GWRE opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $698,277.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,210.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

