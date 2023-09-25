Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

