Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised by Zacks Research

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

KHC stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

