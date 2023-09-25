Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Reduced by Zacks Research

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE:FL opened at $17.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

