Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.13. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

