Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

Shares of RH stock opened at $263.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.33.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $8,790,980. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

