Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sohu.com Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sohu.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Sohu.com’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SOHU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.43. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $152.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.69 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 10.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

