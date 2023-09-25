Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Lease Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Air Lease in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

