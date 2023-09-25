Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised by Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.21.

HAL stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,138. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

