Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $72.65 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 484.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

