Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issued By Zacks Research

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,107.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

