Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 184,980 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

