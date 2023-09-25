Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

