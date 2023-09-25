Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $225.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Repligen by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

