Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RLI Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

RLI stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. RLI has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

