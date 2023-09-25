Reviewing Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Aixtron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aixtron 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 152.19%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Aixtron.

62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Aixtron shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Aixtron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million 8.20 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.51 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -69.23

Aixtron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aixtron beats Transphorm on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

