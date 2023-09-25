Reviewing Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 39.47% 6.16% 3.18% Elme Communities -9.22% -1.63% -1.10%

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Elme Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.20 million 5.11 $29.72 million $1.28 12.84 Elme Communities $209.38 million 5.87 -$30.87 million ($0.23) -60.87

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine Income Property Trust and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

