Reviewing Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) & Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) and Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Atacadão’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.51% 7.79% 2.63% Atacadão N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Andersons and Atacadão’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $17.33 billion 0.10 $131.08 million $2.49 20.63 Atacadão N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Andersons has higher revenue and earnings than Atacadão.

85.2% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Andersons and Atacadão, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atacadão 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andersons presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Andersons’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Andersons is more favorable than Atacadão.

Summary

Andersons beats Atacadão on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc. operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, liquid industrial products, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products, as well as turf fertilizer, pesticide, and herbicide products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed, and pest control products; pelleted lime, gypsum, and value add soil amendments; and micronutrients, and soil amendments, as well as industrial products comprising nitrogen reagents, calcium nitrate, deicers, and dust abatement products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About Atacadão

Atacadão S.A. engages in the wholesale and retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products in Brazil. The company operates through Retail, Atacadão, and Financial Solutions segments. The company offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; chocolate and cocoa powders, sugar and sweeteners, baby foods, rice, oats and cereals, cookies, toasts and snacks, coffee, teas, canned and uncanned products, sweets and deserts, flour, bean, yeast, grains and seed, pasta and sauces, mixture for bakery and confectionery, oils, fats and lard, soups and creams, and seasonings and condiments; and bathroom, kitchen, pool, clothing, and general cleaning products. It also provides personal hygiene and perfumery products; cold and diary products; meat, poultry, and fish products; packaging and disposables; frozen products; stationery and office products; and food baskets. The company offers its products through a chain of wholesale self-service and wholesale delivery stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and e-commerce under the Carrefour and Atacadão brands. In addition, the company also credit cards and consumer finance, and other products, such as insurance policies. Atacadão S.A. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

