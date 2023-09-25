Reviewing Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) & Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) and Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coles Group and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coles Group N/A N/A N/A Kroger 1.10% 30.61% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Kroger shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coles Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coles Group and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kroger has a consensus price target of $52.31, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Kroger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kroger is more favorable than Coles Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coles Group and Kroger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coles Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kroger $148.26 billion 0.22 $2.24 billion $2.24 20.38

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Coles Group.

Summary

Kroger beats Coles Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations. Its Coles Financial Services provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families. The company is also involved in the retailing of liquor through its various stores under the Liquorland, First Choice, First Choice Liquor, and Vintage Cellars brand names. In addition, it operates as flybuys loyalty program. The company was formerly known as Coles Myer Ltd. and changed its name to Coles Group Limited. Coles Group Limited was founded in 1914 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

