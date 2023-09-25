Reviewing Image Protect (IMTL) & The Competition

Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL – Get Free Report) is one of 307 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Image Protect to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Image Protect shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.5% of Image Protect shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Image Protect and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Image Protect N/A N/A -0.02 Image Protect Competitors $424.40 million -$15.17 million 795.07

Analyst Ratings

Image Protect’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Image Protect. Image Protect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Image Protect and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Protect 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Protect Competitors 422 1748 3723 22 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 34.77%. Given Image Protect’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Image Protect has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Image Protect and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Protect N/A N/A N/A Image Protect Competitors -37.31% -46.52% -9.17%

About Image Protect

Image Protect, Inc., a tech and media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It owns and operates legendNFTs.io, an auction for NFTs of hip hop artist and sports figures; and Fotofy.com, a digital asset library and proprietary technology. The company also engages in the crypto, blockchain, and streaming digital assets activities. Image Protect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

