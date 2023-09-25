Reviewing Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) & Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $35.59 million 1.28 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.07 Mereo BioPharma Group $7.13 million 23.67 -$42.30 million N/A N/A

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mereo BioPharma Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabriva Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 220.99%. Given Mereo BioPharma Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mereo BioPharma Group is more favorable than Nabriva Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

