Reviewing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -26.67% -71.64% -13.25% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Zuora has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zuora and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $415.26 million 2.86 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -10.29 WiMi Hologram Cloud $97.97 million 0.71 -$51.36 million N/A N/A

WiMi Hologram Cloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zuora and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Summary

Zuora beats WiMi Hologram Cloud on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

