Rose M. Chernick Sells 200 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $12,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,648,000 after acquiring an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after acquiring an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

